More information
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars
(33 total ratings)
AuthorSchlauewurst
GenreRole Playing
TagsIdle, Incremental, Pixel Art
Average sessionA few seconds
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard, Mouse
LinksPatreon, Discord

Download

Download NowName your own price

Click download now to get access to the following files:

Absorber 1.13 892 kB

Development log

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

elkend62 days ago

I can’t drag the monsters around, and I’m on prestige 4

Reply
lowing66 days ago

the Discord link is invalid

Reply
NaviLife68 days ago

cool game, are you still doing updates??? like more enemies specifically :)

Reply
LuriusOnada71 days ago

I found the challenge a little bit to easy... maybe I already prestige a little to much... But that stay a good little game.

Reply
tetradigm75 days ago(-4)

jesus christ man GET YOUR GAME FIXED. the save system STILL dosent seem to actually work, and i just lost all fucking days progress trying to refresh the page in hopes of making the "items" i "unlocked" appear. 

Reply
Schlauewurst66 days ago(+1)

Well you're the first player of like a thousand that complains that save doesn't works.

Reply
enderelf80 days ago

Add a way to see details of all stats its kinda hard to remember sometimes plus if u die too fast u caNt see wat it is

Reply
PLSKICKME84 days ago (1 edit)

Should you always max the monsters before prestige or it has no effect, so its better to just kill the boss and prestige asap?

Also discord link seems to be broken

Reply
Schlauewurst84 days ago

discord link is working

Reply
PLSKICKME83 days ago

The link found in More information/Links stil say its invalid.

Reply
bsmith502@usa.com86 days ago (1 edit)

Okay so I downloaded the recent version to play and still have the same bug:
-Autofight does not automatically proceed to the next monster once one is defeated completely.

Reply
g00s388 days ago

found a glitch where if you have auto fight on and have maxed out all the enemies it will continue forever on the last enemy it defeated

Reply
Bingus103 days ago (1 edit)

please give the evil spirit a black outline to fit everything else as a pixel artist it really stands out other than that good game :D

Reply
Schlauewurst103 days ago

it really does :P

Reply
^densch109 days ago

Has anone here gone ahead and seriously prestiged often enough to fill up the complete skill tree? :-)

Reply
Schlauewurst103 days ago

i saw someone

Reply
PLSKICKME84 days ago

Its not big deal tho, there are around 80 prestige rewards, im currently at 60 while 2 challenges got maxed and having 7 hours of game time, one prestige is around 8 min ingame time, or 3 minutes real time. (3th is the easiest to max, 2nd is possible, 1 is the hardest)

Reply
^densch110 days ago

fun fact: you can endlessly grind all enemies if you follow one simple rule:
NEVER touch the autofight button!

cause you see, even if you killed all 150 slimes or whatnot, the dungeon tab doesnt initally display that.
it doesnt refresh itself, so you can jsut click on the slime or soemthing else and fight it again as long as the dungeon tab doesnt display a full enemy count.
however clicking the autofight button seems to be that one thing that does refresh the dungeon tab, so pressing that will make the enemy counts up to date.
an that slime will have his proper 150/150 next to it, blocking you from ever fighting it again.
but as long as the dungeon tab never refreshes, you can jsut click the enemy to fight again.
sure for some common mobs, it's tedious since you can only fight one enemy before having to click the image again.
but for bosses, this is great.

just keep your hands away from autofigth button.
and dont refresh the webpage, as that might refresh the enemy counter too

Reply
Digitalspiral9137 days ago(+1)

i grinded out the iron golem due to the thing where you can kill it more than once and now my Block is almost 300

Reply
Schlauewurst136 days ago

that dosnt suppoused to happn

Reply
Digitalspiral9136 days ago

but... it did

Reply
Garchompinribs132 days ago

I played this game a while ago and just came back to it with a hard reset and this has always happened.

Reply
bsmith502@usa.com137 days ago (2 edits)

I thought you used to be able to adjust the order of the monsters what happened to that?

Reply
Schlauewurst136 days ago (1 edit)

dosnt it work?

Reply
bsmith502@usa.com136 days ago (5 edits)

Draging and dropping does not work for me. The game also doesn't run while not the main window which is pretty much a instant 'not play' on a idle game for me.Edit: Okay 'background' seems to work sometimes but not others...?


PS: Autofight is also not automatically transitioning to the next monster once the current monster is fully defeated.. idk what you broke but it's big.

Reply
frosch_kloti151 days ago

Schlauewurst, when the update will be happen?

Reply
Schlauewurst136 days ago

soon

Reply
enderelf156 days ago

Are you sure that "Any similarity with other books, games, or movies is just coincidence"?
Flying Eye looks kinda like EOC from terraria

Reply
enderelf156 days ago

oH NEVERMIND ITS DESC IS THE SPAWN MSG ITS A JOKE LOL I DIDNT REALISE

Reply
Schlauewurst155 days ago

You must have a very good imagination.

Reply
enderelf153 days ago

totally

And  the iron golem must also be my imagination

Reply
yoyo11111183 days ago(+1)

how much speed is a secon?

Reply
bonemna182 days ago(+3)

speed is actually delay so the less you have the better, 1 speed = 1ms so 1000 speed would be 1 second

Reply
yoyo11111181 days ago

oh thanks

Reply
EpicGamerXander183 days ago(-1)

There's a weird glitch I've been getting where I can kill a few more enemies than I'm supposed to, and I can kill some of the bosses as many times as I want. It completely ruins the flow of the game, and I had to reset my progress to revert the glitch. Otherwise this is a really gun game, and I'd reccomend it!

Reply
CeaganP183 days ago(-1)

That's part of the functionality, you can kill enemies you've maxxed out on.

Reply
EpicGamerXander182 days ago

Is it? It seemed like a glitch to me.   After killing the vampire, it said 1/1 and went red, and then I couldn't kill it again. However, after  killing the hydra, it still said 0/1, and I could kill it again. That seemed  unintentional. Also, I was able to kill other normal enemies a few times before they went red, and they would say something like 103/100 instead of 100/100.  I can't see how this is anything but a glitch.

Reply
CeaganP182 days ago

The UI doesn't update until you interact with it in some cases. One of those is when you're fighting and complete the fight. You can select the monster and continue killing it but you receive no reward since you've already maxxed the count out.

It's kind of a bug but that's likely based off the order they update data.

Reply
undertaleman194 days ago

just thought i should let you know that for some reason when i'm supposed to gain speed i lose speed and when i'm supposed to lose speed i gain it. not sure if anyone else is having this problem. i keep losing 1 speed when i kill blue slimes, which are supposed to give me 1 speed, and when i kill turtles, which are supposed to make me lose 1 speed, make me gain 1 speed.

Reply
yoyo11111193 days ago

I think it is on purpose since the speed is a indicator of how much time it will take to your attack

Reply
undertaleman193 days ago

ah. i might have realized that any other day but i've been super tired for the last couple days.

Reply
yoyo11111193 days ago

its ok I think I wouldnt understand it too if I had something else in my head

Reply
Schlauewurst189 days ago

Yea why didnt He call it delay. Stupid

Reply
yoyo11111181 days ago

right schlauewurst! schlauewurst need to be more understanding

Reply
CeaganP183 days ago

It's the tick count required for each turn cycle. It waits X ticks before your turn. When your speed is 2400, it waits 2400 cycles before you can make a move. As this number gets lower, the cycles per second increase to a maximum of 110.

Reply
LONTRAAAAAAA198 days ago (1 edit)

which are the best itens to use?

Reply
Schlauewurst189 days ago

Holy Grenade?

Reply
Rybnikk207 days ago (8 edits)

I am trying to speedrun this what's your best run?

Current best time for each boss are 3s, 3s, 3s, 3s, 14s, 619s, 628s, 707s, 710s

Which mean I can complete a run in a little less than 12min

Reply
fw_scythe23208 days ago

how tf do i play this

Reply
Schlauewurst189 days ago

Killing enemies gives more strength. Try Killing 50 Bats and Then you can Go Like snakes or slimes.

Reply
xandramas208 days ago(-1)

Isnt this game like 8 years old? Random to see this pop up recently

Reply
Schlauewurst201 days ago

its more like 3 years but your right.

Reply
Milkshake8910209 days ago

Nice, interesting concept with a good feeling of progression. A few suggestions:

the dungeon screen doesn't update with how many enemies you've defeated unless you turn on or off autofight. Along with introducing exploits that are very easy to pull off accidentally, this generates a lot of confusion early into the game and makes it harder to gauge progress. It should instead update whenever an enemy is killed.

waiting is a core component of idle games, but you could double or triple the speed of encounters without losing anything important. You're still dealing with thousands of encounters. I'd recommend decreasing the delay between gaining currentSpeed for both you and the enemy.



I'm coming at this from the perspective of a big fan of games like The Prestige Tree. On that note, I really appreciate the "calculation" section of the stat descriptions. I gave this 4 stars, but I couldn't copypaste this critique from notepad to the rating section, so I put it here.

Reply
Spirit227 days ago(+1)(-1)

Is there a tutorial? I'm having some trouble figuring this out and I can't even beat the flying eye. I feel like I'm missing something that I'm supposed to do and I can't really read stats that well (cuz mostly I don't know what it means for the game) 

It's definitely a skill issue on my side, I just often follow all tutorials I can get because it helps me figure out the game. 

Reply
Schlauewurst227 days ago

Yea there isnt a tutorial. But its simple: You gain the powers of the enemies you kill.

Reply
Spirit226 days ago

The problem is, I keep attacking the enemies that say '0/1' as they seeeeeem to be the first levels to get through? Like, I keep trying to attack the weakest enemies I can find, but I keep dying super easily and it seems even the weakest enemies is like a hundred times stronger than me. That's why I think I'm missing something or doing something wrong. 

Reply
Schlauewurst226 days ago

well i sugest that you kill like a hundred bats and blue slimes before killing anybody else. also the easiest enemies are the first the more down you go the more difficoult they become. 

Reply
Spirit225 days ago

Ahhh.... I was going in the wrong direction LOL. I was going from down to up, not from up to down. Thank you! 

Reply
undertaleman264 days ago (1 edit) (+2)

somehow managed to accidentally kill 202 bats. eh. fun game btw!

Reply
undertaleman264 days ago

don't ask me how. i don't remember. it happened like 2 hours ago.

Reply
renndumi239 days ago

this happen because the dungeon screen don't update automatically and you can reenter a full killed mob or boss,  don't know if as a update in the game or some code started work form nothing but now my game is updating the dungeon screen on real time

Reply
Schlauewurst238 days ago

Hmmm did it Still Happen?

Reply
yoyo11111193 days ago

dont change it it doesnt affect all enemies (boses are not all affected) and it take doing it manually each time so I think it can be something for those who search for it

Reply
Schlauewurst189 days ago

Its a Error with the Overkill (getting more enemies at once, Prestige 7) its fixed in my Beta Version but currently Not published.

Reply
View more in thread
Sp4c3d0ut1 year ago(+1)

very fun and unique game, im currently at 45 points. It would be nice though of there was more content because ive developed a 15 minute strat using instakill

Reply
tyler104011 year ago

I got a question i don't know the answer to, whats the difference between a soft and hard reset?

Reply
Doggo - SJ1 year ago

Hard reset often means resetting the whole thing; to a blank slate while a soft reset may be something like a rebirth where it makes getting to a certain point easier or lets you upgrade certain things permanantly.

Reply
tyler104011 year ago

that's what I thought but I was meaning the specifics, like does it reset the kills, or my stats.

Reply
Doggo - SJ1 year ago

both reset both in different ways; A hard reset (as mentioned before) essentially deletes all saved data, while a soft reset will maintain the previous data to make the game easier to progress, so in a sense it remeves the ammount of kills and stats in exchange for this or that to help the player progress faster, while maintining the "lifetime" ammount of each data set.

Reply
Schlauewurst1 year ago

They are only to use if you stuck. Hardreset resets *everything*. Soft reset resets the current run. (the dialog window should tell the same)

Reply
tyler104011 year ago (2 edits)

i feel like less speed is better, and the turtle makes you attack faster

edit:its true i got 2115 speed and boar has 2500 and i attack faster

edit2: same with the bats 1000 speed it attacks faster

Reply
Schlauewurst1 year ago

Yea i know, it's more like delay than speed.

Reply
just enough randomness237 days ago

that's what i thought but turtles'-speed adds to the stat and +speed subtracts so turtles increase cooldown not decrease it

Reply
Schlauewurst236 days ago

Haha it is the DELAY 2000 means you need 2 seconds to attack while 100 means 100ms. So lower is better

Reply
ReideTheProtogen1 year ago(+1)

This is a very good game. I have no issues with this, but I think that more difficulty modes would make this game even more enjoyable

Reply
MemesAreMyLife1 year ago(+1)

unique idea, cool game, but needs some bug squashing. I've grinded hyrdra & vampire to make the game easy simply by not using auto battle. Other than that, I like it!

Reply
MemesAreMyLife1 year ago

i think a workaround to this is to allow fighting past the limit, but with a large difficulty increase per enemy

Reply