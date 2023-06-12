Absorber
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|Schlauewurst
|Genre
|Role Playing
|Tags
|Idle, Incremental, Pixel Art
|Average session
|A few seconds
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
|Links
|Patreon, Discord
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
Absorber 1.13 892 kB
Development log
- Challange Update88 days ago
Comments
Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.
I can’t drag the monsters around, and I’m on prestige 4
the Discord link is invalid
cool game, are you still doing updates??? like more enemies specifically :)
I found the challenge a little bit to easy... maybe I already prestige a little to much... But that stay a good little game.
jesus christ man GET YOUR GAME FIXED. the save system STILL dosent seem to actually work, and i just lost all fucking days progress trying to refresh the page in hopes of making the "items" i "unlocked" appear.
Well you're the first player of like a thousand that complains that save doesn't works.
Add a way to see details of all stats its kinda hard to remember sometimes plus if u die too fast u caNt see wat it is
Should you always max the monsters before prestige or it has no effect, so its better to just kill the boss and prestige asap?
Also discord link seems to be broken
discord link is working
The link found in More information/Links stil say its invalid.
Okay so I downloaded the recent version to play and still have the same bug:
-Autofight does not automatically proceed to the next monster once one is defeated completely.
found a glitch where if you have auto fight on and have maxed out all the enemies it will continue forever on the last enemy it defeated
please give the evil spirit a black outline to fit everything else as a pixel artist it really stands out other than that good game :D
it really does :P
Has anone here gone ahead and seriously prestiged often enough to fill up the complete skill tree? :-)
i saw someone
Its not big deal tho, there are around 80 prestige rewards, im currently at 60 while 2 challenges got maxed and having 7 hours of game time, one prestige is around 8 min ingame time, or 3 minutes real time. (3th is the easiest to max, 2nd is possible, 1 is the hardest)
fun fact: you can endlessly grind all enemies if you follow one simple rule:
NEVER touch the autofight button!
cause you see, even if you killed all 150 slimes or whatnot, the dungeon tab doesnt initally display that.
it doesnt refresh itself, so you can jsut click on the slime or soemthing else and fight it again as long as the dungeon tab doesnt display a full enemy count.
however clicking the autofight button seems to be that one thing that does refresh the dungeon tab, so pressing that will make the enemy counts up to date.
an that slime will have his proper 150/150 next to it, blocking you from ever fighting it again.
but as long as the dungeon tab never refreshes, you can jsut click the enemy to fight again.
sure for some common mobs, it's tedious since you can only fight one enemy before having to click the image again.
but for bosses, this is great.
just keep your hands away from autofigth button.
and dont refresh the webpage, as that might refresh the enemy counter too
i grinded out the iron golem due to the thing where you can kill it more than once and now my Block is almost 300
that dosnt suppoused to happn
but... it did
I played this game a while ago and just came back to it with a hard reset and this has always happened.
I thought you used to be able to adjust the order of the monsters what happened to that?
dosnt it work?
Draging and dropping does not work for me. The game also doesn't run while not the main window which is pretty much a instant 'not play' on a idle game for me.Edit: Okay 'background' seems to work sometimes but not others...?
PS: Autofight is also not automatically transitioning to the next monster once the current monster is fully defeated.. idk what you broke but it's big.
Schlauewurst, when the update will be happen?
soon
Are you sure that "Any similarity with other books, games, or movies is just coincidence"?
Flying Eye looks kinda like EOC from terraria
oH NEVERMIND ITS DESC IS THE SPAWN MSG ITS A JOKE LOL I DIDNT REALISE
You must have a very good imagination.
totally
And the iron golem must also be my imagination
how much speed is a secon?
speed is actually delay so the less you have the better, 1 speed = 1ms so 1000 speed would be 1 second
oh thanks
There's a weird glitch I've been getting where I can kill a few more enemies than I'm supposed to, and I can kill some of the bosses as many times as I want. It completely ruins the flow of the game, and I had to reset my progress to revert the glitch. Otherwise this is a really gun game, and I'd reccomend it!
That's part of the functionality, you can kill enemies you've maxxed out on.
Is it? It seemed like a glitch to me. After killing the vampire, it said 1/1 and went red, and then I couldn't kill it again. However, after killing the hydra, it still said 0/1, and I could kill it again. That seemed unintentional. Also, I was able to kill other normal enemies a few times before they went red, and they would say something like 103/100 instead of 100/100. I can't see how this is anything but a glitch.
The UI doesn't update until you interact with it in some cases. One of those is when you're fighting and complete the fight. You can select the monster and continue killing it but you receive no reward since you've already maxxed the count out.
It's kind of a bug but that's likely based off the order they update data.
just thought i should let you know that for some reason when i'm supposed to gain speed i lose speed and when i'm supposed to lose speed i gain it. not sure if anyone else is having this problem. i keep losing 1 speed when i kill blue slimes, which are supposed to give me 1 speed, and when i kill turtles, which are supposed to make me lose 1 speed, make me gain 1 speed.
I think it is on purpose since the speed is a indicator of how much time it will take to your attack
ah. i might have realized that any other day but i've been super tired for the last couple days.
its ok I think I wouldnt understand it too if I had something else in my head
Yea why didnt He call it delay. Stupid
right schlauewurst! schlauewurst need to be more understanding
It's the tick count required for each turn cycle. It waits X ticks before your turn. When your speed is 2400, it waits 2400 cycles before you can make a move. As this number gets lower, the cycles per second increase to a maximum of 110.
which are the best itens to use?
Holy Grenade?
I am trying to speedrun this what's your best run?
Current best time for each boss are 3s, 3s, 3s, 3s, 14s, 619s, 628s, 707s, 710s
Which mean I can complete a run in a little less than 12min
how tf do i play this
Killing enemies gives more strength. Try Killing 50 Bats and Then you can Go Like snakes or slimes.
Isnt this game like 8 years old? Random to see this pop up recently
its more like 3 years but your right.
Nice, interesting concept with a good feeling of progression. A few suggestions:
the dungeon screen doesn't update with how many enemies you've defeated unless you turn on or off autofight. Along with introducing exploits that are very easy to pull off accidentally, this generates a lot of confusion early into the game and makes it harder to gauge progress. It should instead update whenever an enemy is killed.
waiting is a core component of idle games, but you could double or triple the speed of encounters without losing anything important. You're still dealing with thousands of encounters. I'd recommend decreasing the delay between gaining currentSpeed for both you and the enemy.
I'm coming at this from the perspective of a big fan of games like The Prestige Tree. On that note, I really appreciate the "calculation" section of the stat descriptions. I gave this 4 stars, but I couldn't copypaste this critique from notepad to the rating section, so I put it here.
Is there a tutorial? I'm having some trouble figuring this out and I can't even beat the flying eye. I feel like I'm missing something that I'm supposed to do and I can't really read stats that well (cuz mostly I don't know what it means for the game)
It's definitely a skill issue on my side, I just often follow all tutorials I can get because it helps me figure out the game.
Yea there isnt a tutorial. But its simple: You gain the powers of the enemies you kill.
The problem is, I keep attacking the enemies that say '0/1' as they seeeeeem to be the first levels to get through? Like, I keep trying to attack the weakest enemies I can find, but I keep dying super easily and it seems even the weakest enemies is like a hundred times stronger than me. That's why I think I'm missing something or doing something wrong.
well i sugest that you kill like a hundred bats and blue slimes before killing anybody else. also the easiest enemies are the first the more down you go the more difficoult they become.
Ahhh.... I was going in the wrong direction LOL. I was going from down to up, not from up to down. Thank you!
somehow managed to accidentally kill 202 bats. eh. fun game btw!
don't ask me how. i don't remember. it happened like 2 hours ago.
this happen because the dungeon screen don't update automatically and you can reenter a full killed mob or boss, don't know if as a update in the game or some code started work form nothing but now my game is updating the dungeon screen on real time
Hmmm did it Still Happen?
dont change it it doesnt affect all enemies (boses are not all affected) and it take doing it manually each time so I think it can be something for those who search for it
Its a Error with the Overkill (getting more enemies at once, Prestige 7) its fixed in my Beta Version but currently Not published.
very fun and unique game, im currently at 45 points. It would be nice though of there was more content because ive developed a 15 minute strat using instakill
I got a question i don't know the answer to, whats the difference between a soft and hard reset?
Hard reset often means resetting the whole thing; to a blank slate while a soft reset may be something like a rebirth where it makes getting to a certain point easier or lets you upgrade certain things permanantly.
that's what I thought but I was meaning the specifics, like does it reset the kills, or my stats.
both reset both in different ways; A hard reset (as mentioned before) essentially deletes all saved data, while a soft reset will maintain the previous data to make the game easier to progress, so in a sense it remeves the ammount of kills and stats in exchange for this or that to help the player progress faster, while maintining the "lifetime" ammount of each data set.
They are only to use if you stuck. Hardreset resets *everything*. Soft reset resets the current run. (the dialog window should tell the same)
i feel like less speed is better, and the turtle makes you attack faster
edit:its true i got 2115 speed and boar has 2500 and i attack faster
edit2: same with the bats 1000 speed it attacks faster
Yea i know, it's more like delay than speed.
that's what i thought but turtles'-speed adds to the stat and +speed subtracts so turtles increase cooldown not decrease it
Haha it is the DELAY 2000 means you need 2 seconds to attack while 100 means 100ms. So lower is better
This is a very good game. I have no issues with this, but I think that more difficulty modes would make this game even more enjoyable
unique idea, cool game, but needs some bug squashing. I've grinded hyrdra & vampire to make the game easy simply by not using auto battle. Other than that, I like it!
i think a workaround to this is to allow fighting past the limit, but with a large difficulty increase per enemy